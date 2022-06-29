Aaj Ka Panchang, June 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 29, 2022: The Panchang for Budhavaar (Wednesday) will mark the Amavasya Tithi up to 8:21 AM of Krishna Paksha in the Ashadha month. Today we will observe three major events: Ishti, Ashadha Amavasya and Aadal Yoga. If you are willing to start a new work today, here are the auspicious and inauspicious timings along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 29

The Sun is expected to rise at 5:26 AM and set at 7:23 PM, this Wednesday. While the Moon is predicted to set at 7:53 PM. There are no predictions for the moonrise today.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 29

Amavasya Tithi will remain in effect till 8:21 AM. Just after this time, the Pratipada Tithi will take place. Ardra Nakshatra or constellation is expected to be in effect till 10:09 PM. The sun and the moon are predicted to be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 29

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:05 AM and end at 4:46 AM on Wednesday. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will arrive from 7:09 PM to 7:33 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 2:44 PM to 3:40 PM. While the Amrit Kalam will be in effect from 10:52 to 12:40 PM.

Advertisement

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 29

The Rahu Kaal will take place from 12:25 PM to 02:09 PM, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:09 PM to 05:26 AM on June 30. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 07:11 AM and end at 8:55 AM. While the inauspicious for Dur Muhurat will be from 11:57 AM to 12:52 PM.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.