Aaj Ka Panchang, June 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 3, 2022: The panchang for Friday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi (up to 2:41 am, June 4) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. On this day we celebrate Vinayak Chaturthi in which devotees observe fast and seek blessing from Lord Ganesha.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 3

According to panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:23 am on Friday. It will disappear from the sky by 7:15 pm. The Moon is expected to rise from 8:12 am on the next day while it will set by 10:42 pm.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 3

Chaturthi tithi will begin from 12:17 am on June 3 and will remain in effect throughout this day. It will come to an end at 2:41 am on June 4. After this time, the Panchami tithi is going to take over.

The Punarvasu Nakshatra or constellation will stay up to 7:05 pm. The Moon is going to be in the Mithuna Rashi till 12:21 pm and then will make a shift to Karka Rashi. Whereas, the Sun will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 3

Advertisement

On Friday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will commence from 4:02 am to 4:43 am. Abhijit Muhurat is going to begin from 11:52 am to 12:47 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:02 pm to 7:26 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:38 pm and end at 3:34 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 3

The Rahu Kaal is going to take place from 2:03 pm to 3:47 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:07 am to 8:51 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 3:47 pm and end at 5:31 pm. Notably, the inauspicious Dur Muharat will be observed twice this day. First in the morning from 8:10 am to 9:05 am and then in the afternoon from 12:47 pm to 01:43 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.