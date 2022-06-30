Aaj Ka Panchang, June 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 30, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday will mark the Pratipada Tithi (up to 10:49 am) of the Shukla Paksha in the Ashadha month. The day also marks the arrival of Ashadha Gupta Navratri as well as Chandra Darshana. Find out more details here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 28

This Thursday, the Sun is likely to rise at 5:26 am and set at 7:23 pm. While the Moon is expected to rise at 6:07 am and set at 8:40 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 28

Pratipada Tithi began from 8:21 am, on June 29 and will remain in effect till 10:49 am on June 30. Just after this time, the Dwitiya tithi will take place. Punarvasu Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 7:05 pm. The Moon will stay in the Mithuna Rashi up to 6:23 pm and then shift to Karka Rashi. Whereas, the Sun will be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 28

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:06 am and end at 4:46 am on Thursday. The timings for Abhijeet Muhurat to begin and end are 11:57 am and 12:53 pm. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to start from 2:44 pm to 3:40 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will commence from 7:09 pm to 7:33 pm

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 28

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 2:09 pm to 3:54 pm, and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 8:56 am to 10:40 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 5:26 am and end at 7:11 am. Dur Muhurat will be present two times during this day. First from 10:05 am to 11:01 am and then from 3:40 pm to 4:36 pm.

