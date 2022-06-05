Aaj Ka Panchang, June 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 5, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday will mark the Shashthi Tithi (for the full night) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. The day will also mark the Skanda Sasthi festival in which devotees worship Lord Skanda and observe fast among a few other rituals.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 5

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 5:23 am. The timing for sunset is predicted to take place at 7:16 pm. On the following day, the Moon will rise at 10:03 am while it is predicted to disappear from the sky by 11:59 pm.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 5

The Panchami Tithi on June 5 will be in effect the whole night. Ashlesha Nakshatra or constellation will stay effective till 12:25 am, June 6 after which Magha Nakshatra will take over. The Moon will be in Karka Rashi till 12:25 am, June 6 and then shift to Simha Rashi. The Sun on the other hand will stay in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 5

The Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:02 am and remain till 4:42 am. The Abhijit Muhurat will come into effect on Sunday from 11:52 pm to 12:47 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat will start at 7:03 pm and prevail till 7:27 pm. Vijaya Muhurat will be from Sunday from 2:39 pm to 3:34 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 5

The inauspicious Muhurat of Rahu Kalam is from 5:32 pm to 7:16 pm. Timings for Dur Muhurat on Sunday will be from 5:25 pm to 6:21 pm. The Yamaganda Muhurat will prevail from 12:20 pm to 2:04 pm, and the Gulikai Kalam Muhurat will begin from 3:48 pm and end at 5:32 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.