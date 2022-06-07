Aaj Ka Panchang, June 7, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, JUNE 7, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday is Saptami Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Jyeshta. Today’s Panchang will mark Saptami Tithi (till 07:54 AM). Tuesday is an auspicious day as it is considered the day of Lord Hanuman which means, on this day devotees, worship him to seek his blessings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 7

The sun will rise at 05:23 AM and will set at 07:17 PM while the moon will rise at 11:56 AM and set at 01:03 AM on June 8.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 7

According to Drik Panchang, Saptami Tithi will be in last till 7:59 PM and the Purva Phalguni nakshatra will be in effect until 03:50 AM, Jun 08. The moon will be in Simha Rashi on the other hand the sun in Vrishabha Rashi on Tuesday.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 7

The auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will start from 04:02 AM and will last until 04:42 AM while for Godhuli Muhurta, the opportune timings will start from 07:03 PM and last until 07:27 PM. For Amrit Kalam, the favourable timings will be from 09:03 PM to 10:45 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 7

The inauspicious timings for Rahu Kalam will be from 03:49 PM to 05:33 PM, for Aadal Yoga it will be from 03:49 AM, June 8 to 05:23 AM, June 8 whereas for Gulikai Kalam the timings will be from 12:20 PM to 02:04 PM and for Varjyam it will be from 10:54 to 12:35.

