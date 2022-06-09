Aaj Ka Panchang, June 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, June 9, 2022: The panchang for Thursday or Guruvaar will mark the Navmi Tithi (up to 8:21 am) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. Devotees will observe Ganga Dussehra which is a festival dedicated to the holy river. It is believed that the Ganga, referred to as a goddess in Hindu mythology, descended on Earth on this day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON JUNE 9

According to the panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:23 am on Thursday. It will set by 7:18 pm. The Moon is expected to rise from 1:51 pm while it will set by 2:05 am on June 10.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR JUNE 9

Navami tithi begins from 8:30 am, on June 8 and will remain in effect till 8:21 am on June 9. After this time, the Dashami tithi is going to take over. The Hasta Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 4:26 am on June 10. The Moon will be in the Kanya Rashi and the Sun will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 9

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be from 4:02 am to 4:42 am on Thursday. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 11:53 am and end at 12:48 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 7:04 pm to 7:28 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:40 pm and end at 3:35 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR JUNE 9

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal will take place from 2:05 pm to 3:49 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 8:52 am to 10:36 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 5:23 am and end at 7:07 am. Moreover, Dur Muharat will be observed twice. First, from 10:01 am to 10:57 am and then from 3:35 pm to 4:31 pm.

