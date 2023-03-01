Aaj Ka Panchang, March 1: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 1: This Wednesday, March 1, 2023, marks the auspicious day of Magha Shukla Dashami followed by equally favourable day of Shukla Ekadashi. Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha will fall on Wednesday, as per the Hindu calendar. The day is considered suitable for many activities and even the beginning of new ventures.

Here are the details about the Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Rashi on Dashami Tithi, March 1, as per the Panchang.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 1

According to the Panchang, the sun will rise at 6:47 AM and set at 6:21 PM on Wednesday. The moon is expected to rise at 12:50 PM and set at 3:33 AM on March 2.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 1

The Dashami Tithi will remain in effect until 6:39 AM on March 2, after which the Ekadashi Tithi will commence. The Mrigashrisha Nakshatra will prevail up to 9:52 AM and after that, Ardra Nakshatra will come into position on Dashami Tithi. The moon sign is believed to be in Mithuna Rashi, while the sun sign will be positioned in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 1

According to Panchang, the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:07 AM to 5:57 AM while the Godhuli Muhurat is likely to prevail from 6:18 PM to 6:43 PM. Additionally, the Vijaya Muhurat will be from 2:29 PM to 3:16 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be in effect from 6:21 PM to 7:35 PM on Wednesday, March 1.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 1

It is important for people to be aware of various significant timings. One of these timings is Rahu Kalam, which is generally considered inauspicious. On March 1, the inauspicious time of Rahul Kalam will prevail from 12:34 PM to 02:00 PM. Another muhurat is Gulikai Kalam, which is expected to remain in effect from 11:07 AM to 12:34 PM.

Dur Muhurtam will continue from 12:11 PM to 12:57 PM. Additionally, Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 8:13 AM to 09:40 AM.

Knowing these timings can be helpful for people to plan their activities or avoid any unfavorable outcomes during the day on March 1.

