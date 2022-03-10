Aaj Ka Panchang, March 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 10, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Brihaspativar will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the masik Durga Ashtami. On this day, people worship Mata Durga and observe a day-long fast. They seek blessings from the goddess for good health, prosperity and wealth. The day will also be marked as the Brihaspati fast. Devotees of Lord Brihaspati keep the fast from sunrise to sunset to please the deity. In the evening, they worship the tree of Banana, make prasad with whole wheat flour and recite the vrat katha.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 10

According to Panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 06.37 am on March 10. The sunset timings are predicted to be 06.26 pm. The moon will rise at 11.15 am on March 10 and is expected to set at 01.44 am on March 11.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 10

Ashtami tithi will begin at 02.57 am on March 10 and will remain till 05.34 am on March 11. On Friday, after 05.34 am Navami tithi will come into effect. On March 10, Rohini Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 11.30 am. The moon will be in the Vrisabha Rashi till 01.03 am of March 11 and the sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 10

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.59 am to 05.48 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.08 pm to 12.55 pm on March 10. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.15 pm to 06.39 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.17 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 10

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 02.00 pm and will end at 03.29 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 09.34 am to 11.03 am on Thursday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 06.37 amto08.05am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on March 10. It will be from 10.33 am to 11.21 am and 03.17pm to 04.04 pm.

