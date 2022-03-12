Aaj Ka Panchang, March 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 12, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the auspicious shanivaar fast. On this day, people worship Shani Dev and observe a day-long fast. They keep the fast to seek blessings from the Shani Maharaj for prosperity, happiness and keeping away hurdles from their way. The fast is generally kept for seven consecutive Saturdays.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 12

Advertisement

According to Panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 06.35 am on March 12. The sunset timings are predicted to be 06.28 pm. The moon will rise at 12.51 pm on March 12 and is expected to set at 03.27 am on March 13.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 12

Navami tithi began on 05.35 am on March 11 and will remain till 08.07 am on March 12. On Saturday, after 08.07 am, Dashami tithi will come into effect. On March 12, Ardra Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 05.32 pm. On Saturday, the moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi and the sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 12

Advertisement

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.58 am to 05.46 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.07 pm to 12.55 pm on March 12. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.16 pm to 06.40 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 02.30 pm to 3.17 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 12

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 09.33 am and will end at 11.02 am whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 06.35 am to 08.04 am on Saturday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 02.00 pm to 03.29 pm. Dur Muharat will fall from 06.35 am to 08.10 am March 12.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.