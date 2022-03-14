Aaj Ka Panchang March 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

Aaj Ka Panchang, March 14, 2022: Today, March 14, will mark Ekadashi tithi of the Phalguna month as per the Vikrama Samvata, the Hindu calendar. It will be Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase, and the day will be Somwara (Monday). According to the Drikpanchang, the Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. This falls between Mahashivratri and Holi. Shukla Paksha Dwadashi in Phalguna month is also observed as Karadaiyan Nombu which is a prominent Tamil festival. The day is very auspicious as it has the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga prevailing throughout the day. Also, Bhadra Yoga, and Ganda Moola will be in effect. Check out all the information related to the day here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 14

According to Panchang, the sunrise timing is expected to be 06:32 AM. The sunset timing would be 06:05 PM. Now coming to the moonrise timing, it has been predicted to be at 02:42 PM. While the moonset is expected to be at 04:54 AM on March 15.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 14

The Ekadashi tithi will prevail upto 12.05 PM on March 14. Dwadashi tithi will start after that. The Pushya nakshatra will be in effect upto 10:08 PM after which Ashlesha nakshatra will take over. Today, the Moon will be in Karka Rashi while the Sun will stay in Kumbha Rashi till 12.30 AM on March 15.

SHUBH MUHURAT/AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS FOR MARCH 14

On March 14, 06:32 AM to 10:08 PM will mark the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga timings. The Abhijit muhurat will be in effect from 12:07 PM to 12:54 PM, while the Brahma muhurat timings for Monday are between 04:56 AM to 05:44 AM. The Vijaya Muhurta will prevail from 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM.

The Godhuli muhurat will come into effect from 06:17 PM and it will prevail till 06:41 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 06:29 PM and it will last upto 07:41 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 14

According to the Panchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be from 08:02 AM to 09:31 AM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 11:01 AM to 12:30 PM. The Ganda Moola will be in effect from 10:08 PM and last upto 06:31 AM on March 15. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 02:00 PM to 03:30 PM. Bhadra will be in effect on March 14 between 06.32 AM to 12.05 PM.

