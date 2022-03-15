Aaj Ka Panchang, March 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 15, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalvar will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Meena Sankranti. It is said to be the beginning day of the last month of the Hindu solar calendar. On this day, people take baths in holy rivers like Ganga, Yamuna or Saraswati.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 15

According to Panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 06.31 am set at 06.29 pm. The moon rise is predicted at 03.41 pm on March 15 and is expected to set at 05.31 am on March 16.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 15

Dwadashi tithi will be in effect till 01.12 pm on March 15 after which trayodashi tithi will come in effect. Ashlesha Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect till 11.33 pm. On Tuesday, the moon will be in the Karka Rashi till 11.33 pm and the sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 15

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.55 am to 05.43 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.06 pm to 12.54 pm on March 15. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.17 pm to 06.41 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 02.30 pm to 3.18 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 15

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 03.30 pm and will end at 05.00 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 12.30 pm to 02.00 pm on Tuesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 09.31 amto11.00am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on Tuesday. It will be from 08.55 am to 09.43 am on March 15. The other timings of Dur Muharat are from 11.18 pm of March 15 to 12.06 am of March 16.

