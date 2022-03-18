Aaj Ka Panchang, March 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Holi

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 18, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the auspicious festival of Holi. The festival of colours is also known as Dhulandi. On this day, people play Holi using colours, flowers, haldi, chandan, water and other items. The festival is celebrated at a grand level in many parts of India. The day is believed to be the day of forgiving enemies and painting everyone with the colours of love.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 18

According to Panchang, the sun is predicted to rise at 06.28 am and set at 6.31 pm on March 18. The moonrise timing is 06.40 pm on Friday. However, the moon will set at 6.38 am on March 19.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 18

Purnima tithi will begin at 01.30 pm on March 17 and will remain till 12.47 pm on March 18. On Friday, after 12.47 pm, Pratipada tithi will come into effect marking the beginning of the Chaitra month. Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 12.18 am on March 19. On Friday, the moon will be in the Simha Rashi and the sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 18

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.52 am to 05.40 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.05 pm to 12.53 pm on March 18. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.19 pm to 06.43 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.18 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 18

As per Drik Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 10.59 am and will end at 12.29 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 07.58 am to 09.29 am on Friday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 03.30 pm to 05.01 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on March 18. It will be from 08.52 am to 09.41 am and from 12.53 pm to 01.42 pm.

