Aaj Ka Panchang, March 2: Check Out Tithi, Vrat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 2: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. The auspiciousness of Shukla Ekadashi makes it a preferred time for most propitious activities, which is why it is included in Shubh Muhurat. In the year 2023, this page lists all Shukla Ekadashi dates, along with their starting and ending times. This Ekadashi Tithi possesses the following characteristics: Swami -Vishvedeva, Shreni - Nanda Tithi, and Swabhava - Ananda Prada. Check the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 2

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:46 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:21 PM. The timing for the moon to rise will be 1:42 PM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 4:21 PM on March 3.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 2

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect for a full night. The Adra Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:43 PM, after that Punarvasu Nakshatra will take place. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Mithuna Rashi whereas the sun is likely to be seen in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 2

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 5:06 AM and 5:56 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:10 PM to 12:57 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:19 PM and 6:44 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:29 PM to 3:16 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 6:21 PM to 7:36 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 2

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam occur from 2:00 PM to 3:27 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 9:40 AM and 11:07 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will take place from 10:38 AM to 11:44 AM and then will lie between 3:16 PM and 4:02 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 6:46 AM to 8:13 AM

