Aaj Ka Panchang, March 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 20, 2022: Today, March 21, will mark Tritiya tithi (up to 8.20 AM) of the Chaitra month as per the Vikrama Samvata, the Hindu calendar. Post 8.20 AM, Chaturthi tithi will start. It will be Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase, and the day will be Somwara (Monday). According to the Drikpanchang, this Krishna Paksha, Chaturthi tithi will be observed as Bhalachandra Sankashti. It’s a very auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Devotees observe fast on this fourth day of lunar fortnight. The day is considered very auspicious as worshiping Vighnaharta, Lord Ganesha on this occasion is said to remove all obstacles. Also, Bhadra Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga will be in effect. Check out all the information related to the day here:

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 21

According to Panchang, the sunrise timing is expected to be 06:24 AM. The sunset timing would be 06:33 PM.

Now coming to the moonrise timing, it has been predicted to be at 09:47 PM. While the moonset is expected to be at 08:18 AM on March 22.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 21

The Tritiya tithi will prevail upto 8.20 AM on March 21. Chaturthi tithi will start after that. The Swati nakshatra will be in effect upto 9:31 PM after which Vishakha nakshatra will take over. Today, the Moon will be in Tula Rashi while the Sun will stay in Meena Rashi the whole day.

SHUBH MUHURAT/AUSPICIOUS TIMINGS FOR MARCH 21

On March 21, Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi will prevail from 8.20 AM and end next day (March 22) at 6.24 AM.

The timings for Abhijit muhurat will be from 12:04 PM to 12:53 PM, while the Brahma muhurat timings for Monday are between 04:49 AM to 05:37 AM.

The Vijaya Muhurta will prevail from 02:30 PM to 03:18 PM.

The Godhuli muhurat will be in effect from 06:21 PM and it will prevail till 06:45 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect at 06:33 PM and it will last upto 07:44 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 21

According to the Panchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam will be from 07:55 AM to 09:26 AM, while the Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 10:57 AM to 12:28 PM. The Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 02:00 PM to 03:31 PM. Bhadra will be in effect on March 21 between 06.24 AM to 08.20 AM.

The Vidaal Yoga timings would be between 06:24 AM to 09:31 PM.

