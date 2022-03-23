AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 23, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhwar will mark the Shashthi Tithi in the Chaitra month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. No festival will be celebrated today. However, if there is an auspicious occasion planned, you can look at the shubh muhurtas and ashubh muhurtas and plan accordingly.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 23

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:22 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:34 PM. The moon rises on March 24 at 12:02 AM, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 09:40 AM on March 24, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 23

The Chaturthi tithi will be in effect upto 02:16 AM on Wednesday after which the Saptami tithi will come into effect. The Anuradha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 06:53 PM after which Jyeshtha nakshatra will come into effect on Wednesday. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi. The Sun will be in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 23

According to Panchang, the Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:47 AM and remain so till 05:35 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:22 PM and prevail till 06:46 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 23

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 12:28 PM to 01:59 PM. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Wednesday will be from 12:03 PM to 12:52 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 07:53 AM to 09:25 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 10.56 AM to 12:28 PM, according to Panchang.

