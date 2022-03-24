Aaj Ka Panchang, March 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

The Panchang for Thursday or Brihaspativar will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Sheetala Saptami. It is believed that on this day, people eat food prepared on the last night. No fresh food is consumed on the day. In many parts of India, it is also called Basoda, Basiyora or Basora. There is a belief in the Hindu tradition that the ones who keep fast on the day, they prevent their family from various diseases such as chicken pox, eye infection and so on. Many people do not use stoves or cook food on this day. The fast is broken on the next day, that is on Sheetala Ashtami.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 24

According to Panchang, the sun is predicted to rise at 06.21 am and set at 6.34 pm on March 24. The moon is expected to rise at 01.09 am on March 25 and set at 10.30 am on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 24

Saptami tithi will begin at 02.17 am on March 24 and will remain till 12.09 am on March 25. On Thursday, after 12.09 am, Ashtami tithi will come into effect. Jyeshtha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 05.30 pm on March 24. On Thursday, the moon will be in the Vrischika and Dhanu Rashi and the sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 24

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.46 am to 05.34 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.03 pm to 12.52 pm on March 24. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.22 pm to 06.46 pm. Vijaya muhurat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.19 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 24

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 01.59 pm and will end at 03.31 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 09.24 am to 10.56 am on Thursday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 06.21 am to 07.52 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on March 24. It will be from 10.25 am to 11.14 am and 03.19 pm to 04.08 pm.

