Aaj Ka Panchang, March 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

The Panchang for Saturday or Shanivar will mark the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Chaitra month. The day will be observed as the auspicious Navami.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 26

According to Panchang, the sun is predicted to rise at 06.18 am and set at 6.36 pm on March 26. The moon is expected to rise at 03.08 am on March 27 and set at 12.31 pm on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 26

Navami tithi will remain till 08.21 pm on March 26 and then Dashami tithi would start to come in effect. Purva Ashadha Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 02.47 pm on March 26 after which Uttara Ashadha will be observed. On Saturday, the moon will be in the Dhanu Rashi till 8.28 pm and then shift to Makara rashi and the sun will be in the Meena Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 26

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04.45 am to 05.31 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 12.02 pm to 12.52 pm on March 26. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.23 pm to 06.47 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.19 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 26

As per Panchang, Rahu Kal will begin at 09.23 am and end at 10.55 am whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 06.18 am to 07.51 am on Saturday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 01.59 pmto03.31pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on March 26. It will be from 06.18 am to 07.08 am and 07.08pm to 07.57 pm.

