Aaj Ka Panchang, March 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 28, 2022: The Panchang for Monday or Somwar will mark the Ekadashi Tithi in the Chaitra month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Papmochani Ekadashi. This occasion is important for those who wish to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu. Some devotees observe fast on both Ekadashi and Dwadashi tithi of Chaitra month.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 28

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 6:16 am. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 6:37 pm. The moon rises on March 29 at 4:39 am, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 2:44 pm on March 28.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 28

The Ekadashi tithi will be in effect upto 4:15 pm on Tuesday after which the Dwadashi tithi will come into effect. The Shravana nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 12:24 pm after which Dhanishta nakshatra will come into effect on Tuesday. The Moon will be in Makara Rashi upto 11:55 pm after which it will move to Kumbha Rashi. The Sun will be in Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 28

The Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:02 pm to 12:51 pm. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 4:43 am and remain so till 5:29 am. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 6:24 pm and prevail till 6:48 pm. Vijaya muhurat will be prevailing on Monday from 2:30 pm to 3:19 pm, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect from 6:37 pm to 7:46 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 28

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat Rahu Kalam muhurat will be from 7:49 am to 9:21 am. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Tuesday will be from 12:51 pm to 1:40 pm and 3:19 pm to 4:09 pm. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 10:54 am to 12:26 pm, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 1:59 pm to 3:32 pm.

