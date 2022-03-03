Aaj Ka Panchang, March 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 3, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Brihaspativar will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Phalguna month. The day will mark the beginning of Shukla Paksha in Phalguna month. The day will be observed as the auspicious day of Ishti in which the Hindu devotees perform small havan to fulfil the desired wish. Ishti is performed every month after Purnima and Amavasya tithi. On Thursday, people also worship Lord Brihaspati and keep fast to impress the Lord. Devotees keep fast from sunrise to sunset and worship the plant of banana on the day. They also make prasad with wheat flour, sugar and banana.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on March 3

According to Panchang, the sun is expected to rise at 06.44 am on March 3. The sunset timings are predicted to be 06.22 pm. The moon will rise at 07.18 am on March 4 and is expected to set at 07.05 pm on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for March 3

Pratipada tithi will begin at 11.05 pm on March 2 and will be in effect till 09.36 pm on March 3. On Thursday, after 09.36 pm Dwitiya tithi will come in effect. On March 3, the moon will be in the Kumbha Rashi till 08.03 pm and Meena Rashi for the whole day. The sun will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for March 3

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 5.05 am to 05.55 am. Abhijit Muharat will begin at 12.10 pm and will end at 12.56 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 06.10 pm to 06.34 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2.30 pm to 3.16 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for March 3

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 02.00 pm and will end at 03.28 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will prevail from 09.39 am to 11.06 am on Thursday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be from 06.44 am to 08.12 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice March 3. It will be from 10.37 am to 11.23 am and 03.16 pm to 04.03 pm.

