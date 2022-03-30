Aaj Ka Panchang, March 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 30, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhwar will mark the Trayodashi Tithi in the Chaitra month which is currently under the Krishna Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also mark the occasion of Masik Shivaratri. This occasion marks the convergence of Lord Shiva and Shakti. Devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast during this day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 30

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:14 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:38 PM. The moon rises on March 31 at 05:49 AM, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 04:51 PM on March 30, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 30

The Trayodashi tithi will be in effect upto 01:19 PM on Wednesday after which the Chaturdashi tithi will come into effect. The Shatabhisha nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 10:49 AM after which Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra will come into effect on Wednesday. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi upto 04:33 AM on March 31 after which it will move to Meena Rashi. The Sun will be in Meena Rashi as well.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 30

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will not prevail on Wednesday. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 04:41 AM and remain so till 05:27 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:25 PM and prevail till 06:49 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be prevailing on Wednesday from 02:30 PM to 03:19 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will come into effect from 06:38 PM to 07:47 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 30

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat of Panchaka will be in effect for the whole day on March 30. The Rahu Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 12:26 PM to 01:59 PM. Timings for Dur Muhurtam on Wednesday will be from 12:01 PM to 12:51 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 07:47 AM to 09:20 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 10:53 AM to 12:26 PM, according to Panchang.

