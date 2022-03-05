Aaj Ka Panchang, March 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 5, 2022: The Panchang for Saturday or Shaniwar will mark the Tritiya Tithi in the Phalguna month which is currently under the Shukla Paksha of the lunar phase. The day will also be marked with the Ravi Yoga. According to Vedic astrology, the specific and very distinct nakshatra distance between the Sun and Moon is considered and referred to as the Ravi Yoga. This muhurat in its specific time period results in various auspicious and beautiful ceremonies.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 5

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:42 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:23 PM. The moon rises on March 5 at 08:22 AM, while the moonset is predicted to take place at 09:03 PM on Saturday, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 5

The Tritiya tithi will be in effect upto 08:35 PM on Saturday after which the

Chaturthi tithi will come into effect. The Revati nakshatra or constellation will be effective upto 02:29 AM on March 6 following which it will move to Ashwini nakshatra. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Meena Rashi upto 02:29 AM on March 6 after which it will move to Mesha Rashi. The Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 5

According to Panchang, the Abhijit muhurat will prevail on Saturday from 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM. The Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:04 AM and remain so till 05:53 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:12 PM and prevail till 06:36 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:30 PM to 03:16 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya will prevail from 06:23 PM to 07:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 5

Panchang predicts the inauspicious muhurat of Ganda Moola will prevail throughout Saturday. The Rahu Kalam muhurat will be in effect from 09:38 AM to 11:05 AM. Timings for Varjyam muhurat are from 02:10 PM to 03:49 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 02:00 PM to 03:28 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be prevailing from 06:42 AM to 08:10 AM, according to Panchang.

