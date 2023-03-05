AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 5: This Sunday’s Panchang will mark the Trayodashi and the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha as per the Hindu calendar for the month of Magha. Shukla Trayodashi is regarded as favourable for conducting most auspicious activities, and therefore it is included in the list of Shubh Muhurat timings. On the other hand, Shukla Chaturdashi, which falls on Rikta Tithi, is considered unfavourable for auspicious activities, and therefore it is not included in the list of Good Muhurat timings.

Check the tithi, the auspicious and inauspicious timings for the day to overcome obstacles coming your way and know how hour day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 5

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:43 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:23 PM. It is assumed that the moonrise will occur at 4:29 PM and the timing for the moonset is likely to be at 6:14 AM on March 6.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 5

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect up to 2:07 PM and later the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will be in effect till 9:30 PM, after that Magha Nakshatra will take place. The Moon will be placed in the Karka Rashi up to 9:30 PM, after that it will be seen in Simha Rashi. The sun will be seen in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 5

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will prevail from 5:04 AM to 5:53 AM while the Abhijit Muhurat will be effective between 12:09 PM and 12:56 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to be in effect from 6:21 PM to 6:45 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:16 PM, and the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings will take place between 6:23 PM and 7:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 5

The inauspicious timings or ashubh muhurat for the Rahu Kalam is from 4:56 PM to 6:23 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 3:28 PM and 4:56 PM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will occur from 4:50 PM to 5:36 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 12:33 PM to 2:00 PM while the Baana muhurat will occur in Agni up to 6:35 AM on March 6.

