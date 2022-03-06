Aaj Ka Panchang, March 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 6, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivar will mark the Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi in the Phalguna month. The day will also be marked by Vinayak Chaturthi. Devotees keep fast on the day. Vinayaka Chaturthi fast is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is believed that worshiping Lord Ganesha on this day removes obstacles and brings happiness and prosperity in life.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 6

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to take place at 06:41 AM. The timing for sunset is predicted to be 06:24 PM. The moon will rise on March 7 at 08:53 AM while the timing for the moonset is predicted to be at 10:00 PM, according to Panchang.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 6

The Chaturthi tithi will be in effect upto 09:11 PM on Sunday after which the Panchami tithi will come into effect. The Ashwini nakshatra or constellation will be effective till 03:51 AM of March 7. According to Panchang, the Moon will be in Mesha Rashi. The Sun will be in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 6

According to Panchang, the auspicious Abhijit muhurat will prevail from 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM. The Amrit Kalam muhurat will be effective from 08:14 PM to 09:56 PM. Brahma muhurat will come into effect at 05:03 AM and remain so till 05:52 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will come in effect from 06:12 PM and prevail till 06:36 PM. Vijaya muhurat will be in effect from 02:30 PM to 03:17 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat timings are from 06:24 PM to 07:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 6

If you are planning to do any auspicious work, then you must avoid it in the inauspicious timings. According to Panchang, the timing of the inauspicious muhurat of Rahu Kalam is to come into effect at 04:56 PM and remain so till 06:24 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will prevail from 12:33 PM to 02:00 PM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will prevail from 03:28 PM to 04:56 PM.

