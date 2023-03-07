AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 07: The Panchang will signify the Purnima and Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha on this Tuesday, March 7 as per the Hindu calendar month of Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will be observing several auspicious festivals on this day including Chhoti Holi, Holika Dahan, Vasant Purnima, Lakshmi Jayanti Attukal Pongal, and many more.

In some part of the country, like Maharashtra, Holi will be celebrated today. To ensure a smooth day and gain insights into what lies ahead, review the mentioned tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 7

It is anticipated that the sun will rise at 6:40 AM and set at 6:24 PM. Furthermore, the moon is expected to rise at 6:19 PM and set at 6:44 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 7

The Purnima Tithi will remain in effect until 6:09 PM, then the Pratipada Tithi will commence. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will prevail up to 2:22 AM on March 8, post it Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will take place. The moon sign is believed to be in Simha Rashi while the sun sign will be observed in Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 7

The Brahma Muhurta is scheduled to start at 5:02 AM and end at 5:51 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will remain active from 12:09 PM to 12:56 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is likely to occur from 6:22 PM to 6:47 PM. Furthermore, the Vijaya Muhurat will take place from 2:30 PM to 3:17 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya Muhurat will be observed from 6:24 PM to 7:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 7

Knowing about important timings can benefit individuals. One noteworthy timing to be mindful of is the Rahu Kalam, which is considered inauspicious and falls between 3:28 PM and 4:56 PM. Another timing to take note of is the Gulikai Kalam, which is expected to occur from 12:32 PM to 2:00 PM.

The Dur Muhurtam muhurat is relevant from 9:01 AM to 9:48 AM and again between 11:18 PM and 12:07 AM on March 8. Additionally, the Yamaganda muhurat is scheduled for 9:36 AM to 11:04 AM, while the Baana muhurat from Raja is relevant from 6:33 AM on March 8.

Understanding and taking note of these timings can assist people in planning their activities or avoiding any unfavorable outcomes.

