Aaj Ka Panchang, May 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 11, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhvar will mark the Dashami Tithi (till 07:31 pm) and then the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. The day will be marked by the celebration of Mahavira Swami Kavalagyan which is the anniversary of Mahavira Swami attaining omniscience after twelve and half years of strict austerities and deep meditation.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 11

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to be rising at 05:33 am and set at 07:02 pm on Wednesday. Moon is predicted to be rising at 02:08 pm on May 11 and setting at 03:05 am on May 12.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 11

Dashami tithi will be in effect on Wednesday up to 07:31 pm. After this time, Ekadashi tithi will remain in effect. Purva Phalguni nakshatra or constellation is predicted to be in effect up to 07:28 pm, after which Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. On Wednesday, the Moon is going to be in the Simha Rashi up to 01:33 am on May 12, and the Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 11

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 04:09 am and be in effect till 04:51 am. Abhijit Muhurat will not be in effect at all on Wednesday. Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 06:49 pm to 07:13 pm on Wednesday. Vijaya Muharat is predicted to start from 02:33 pm to 03:27 pm on Wednesday.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 11

As per Panchang, Rahu Kalam will set in at 12:18 pm and end at 01:59 pm. Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 10:37 am to 12:18 pm on this day. The Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 07:14 am to 08:55 am. Dur Muharat will fall once on May 11 from 11:51 am to 12:45 pm.

