Aaj Ka Panchang, May 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 14, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday or Shanivaar will mark the Trayodashi Tithi (till 03:22 PM) and subsequently the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. Narasimha Jayanti and Chhinnamasta Jayanti will also be observed on this day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 14

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 05:31 AM and set at 07:04 PM on Saturday. The Moon is expected to rise around 05:11 PM on May 14 and set at 04:45 AM the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 14

Trayodashi tithi will be in effect till 03:22 PM on Saturday. Chaturdashi tithi will remain in effect beyond this period. Chitra nakshatra or constellation is expected to stay in effect until 05:28 PM, then it will be replaced by Swati nakshatra. On Saturday, the Moon will be in Kanya Rashi until 06:13 AM, and the Sun will be in Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 14

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:07 AM and will go until 04:49 AM. Abhijit Muhurat, on the other hand, will be in effect from 11:50 AM to 12:45 PM. Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in force on Saturday from 06:51 PM until 07:15 PM. Furthermore, Vijaya Muharat is expected to begin at 02:33 PM and end at 03:27 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 14

Rahu Kalam will begin at 08:54 AM and ends at 10:36 AM, according to Panchang. Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 05:31 AM to 07:13 AM on this day. From 01:59 PM until 03:41 PM, the Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect. Dur Muharat will appear today from 05:31 AM to 06:25 AM.

