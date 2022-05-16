Aaj Ka Panchang, May 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 16, 2022: The Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month will be observed in the Panchang for Monday or Somavaar (till 09:43 AM), after which the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month will be observed. The day also commemorates Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautama Buddha.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 16

The Sun is expected to rise around 05:30 AM and set at 07:05 PM on Monday, according to Panchang. On May 16, the Moon is expected to rise around 07:29 PM. However, the precise time when the Moon will set is not certain.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 16

Monday’s Purnima tithi will be in effect until 09:43 AM. Dwadashi tithi will remain in effect beyond this period. Vishakha nakshatra or constellation is expected to stay in action until 01:18 PM when it will be replaced by Anuradha nakshatra. On Monday, the Moon will be in Tula Rashi while the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 16

From 04:07 AM to 04:48 AM, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will be in force. On Monday, Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:50 AM to 12:45 PM. Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect on May 16 from 06:52 PM to 07:16 PM. Vijaya Muharat is set to begin at 02:34 PM and end at 03:28 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 16

Rahu Kalam will begin at 07:12 AM and end at 08:54 AM, according to Panchang. On this day, Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 02:00 PM to 03:42 PM. From 10:36 AM until 12:18 PM, the Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect. Dur Muharat will fall twice on May 16, from 12:45 PM to 01:39 PM and then again from 03:28 PM to 04:22 PM.

