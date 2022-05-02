Aaj Ka Panchang, May 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh And Ashubh Muhurat For Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 2, 2022: The Panchang for Monday or Somvar will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. Chandra Darshan will be observed by Hindus today as it will be the first day of moon appearance after no moon day. Devotees will keep a day long fast and break it when the moon is first visible.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 2

According to Panchang, the Sun will rise at 05:40 am and set at 6:57 pm on Monday. Moon is predicted to rise at 06:28 am, and set at 08:28 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details With Their Timings for May 2

Dwitiya tithi will be in effect all day on Monday. Krittika Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect upto 10:11 pm on May 2. Rohini nakshatra is predicted to be in effect after this time. On Monday, the Moon will be in the Vrishabha Rashi and the Sun is going to be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 2

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:14 am and be in effect up to 04:57 am. Abhijit Muhurat is going to be in effect from 11:52 am to 12:45 pm on Monday. Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 06:44 pm to 07:08 pm. Vijaya Muharat will be in effect from 02:31 pm to 03:24 pm on Monday.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 2

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 07:19 am and end at 08:59 am and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 01:58 pm to 03:38 pm on Monday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 10:39 am to 12:18 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on May 2 from 12:45 pm to 01:38 pm and 03:24 pm to 08:21 pm.

