Aaj Ka Panchang, May 23, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 23, 2022: This Monday, Panchang will mark the Ashtami Tithi (till 11:34 AM) and thereafter the Navmi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. For those who are planning to perform a puja or hold an event, there are four auspicious muhurat in the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 23

The Sun will rise at 05:26 AM and set at 7:10 PM on Monday. The Moon will rise at 01:54 AM on May 24 and set at 12:38 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 23

The Ashtami tithi will be in effect till 11:34 PM, according to Drik Panchang. The Navmi tithi will continue to be in effect after today. The Shatabhisha nakshatra will last until 11:46 PM, then the Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra will start. The Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi on Monday, while the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 23

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 04:04 AM and end at 04:45 AM. While Godhuli Muhurat will be in force on Monday from 06:56 PM to 07:20 PM. The Abhijit Muhurta begins at 11:51 AM. and ends at 12:45 PM. Vijaya Muharat is expected to start at 2:35 PM and end at 3:30 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 23

According to the Panchang, Rahu Kalam will occur between 07:09 AM and 08:52 AM. On this day, Gulika Kaal will be observed from 02:01 PM to 03:44 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM. Dur Muharat will begin today at 12:45 PM and will end at 01:40 PM.

