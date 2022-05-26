Aaj Ka Panchang, May 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 26, 2022: The Ekadashi Tithi, (till 10:54 am) followed by the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month will be observed on Thursday. Ekadashi Tithi comes twice a month and Vaishnavs observe fast the whole day before breaking it the subsequent morning to attain salvation or moksha.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 26

The Sun is predicted to rise at 05:25 am and set at 07:11 pm on Thursday. The Moon is predicted to rise at 03:25 am and set at 03:32 pm on May 27.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 26

The Ekadashi tithi will be in effect till 10:54 am, according to Drik Panchang. The Dwadashi tithi will be in effect after that. The Revati nakshatra will last till 12:39 am, May 27 and the Ashwini nakshatra will be in effect after that. On Thursday, the Moon will be in Meena Rashi till 12:39 am, May 27 after which it will move into Mesha Rashi. On the other side, the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 26

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:03 am and end at 04:44 am on Thursday. Godhuli Muhurat will start at 06:57 pm and end at 07:21 pm on May 26. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 02:36 pm and conclude at 03:31 pm on Thursday.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 26

Rahu Kalam will start in the afternoon at 02:02 pm and will stay till 03:45 pm. From 08:52 am until 10:35 pm, Gulika Kaal will be observed. The Yamaganda will take place between 05:25 am and 07:09 am. Dur Muharat will be in effect twice on this day with timings from 10:01 am to 10:56 am and 03:31 pm to 04:26 pm on Thursday.

