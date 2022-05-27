Aaj Ka Panchang, May 27, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 27, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. The day will mark the end of the Ekadashi prana. The people who have kept the Ekadashi fast on May 26 can break it after the sunrise. The day will also be marked as the Shukra Pradosh. Devotees keep the pradosh fast every month to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. On this day, people worship Lord Shiva and keep a day-long fast. They refrain from eating heavy foods and only consume fruits and water.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 27

As per Panchang, the Sun will rise at 5:25 am on Friday. The time of the sunset is predicted to be 7:12 pm. The Moonrise timings are expected to be from 3.56 am on May 28 to 4:28 pm on the same day.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 27

Krishna Dwadashi tithi will begin at 10:54 am on May 26 and will remain till 11:47 am on May 27. On Friday, after 11:47 am, Trayodishi tithi will come into effect. On this day, Ashwini Nakshatra or constellation will be present till 2:26 am of the next day. The Sun will be in the Vrishabha Rashi whereas the Moon will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 27

The auspicious timings are generally taken into account to do any new work. It is believed the work done during the auspicious timings has positive results. The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 4:03 am to 4:44 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:51 am till 12:46 pm on Friday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 6:58 pm to 7:22 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will fall from 2:36 pm to 3:31 pm.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 27

Try to avoid doing auspicious works during the as inauspicious timings. There are multiple inauspicious time spans during the whole day which every person should be highly aware of. According to Panchang, Rahu Kaal will prevail from 10:35 am to 12:18 pm whereas Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:08 am to 8:52 am on May 27. The Yamaganda Muharat will start at 3:45 pm and will end at 5:28 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on this day. It will be from 8:10 am to 9:05 am and again from 12:46 pm to 1:41 pm.

