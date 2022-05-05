Aaj Ka Panchang, May 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 5, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Guruvar will mark the Chaturthi Tithi (till 10:00 am) and then the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. No prominent festivals will be celebrated by Hindus today. Read below to know about Muhurats to organize any festivity or event today.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 5

According to Panchang, the Sun will be rising at 05:37 am and setting at 6:59 pm on Thursday. Moon is predicted to be rising at 08:34 am on May 6 and setting at 11:12 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 5

Chaturthi tithi will be in effect on Thursday upto 10:00 am. After this time, Panchami tithi will remain in effect all day long. Mrigashirsha nakshatra or constellation is predicted to be in effect upto 06:17 am, after which Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect. On Thursday, the Moon is going to be in the Mithuna rashi, and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 5

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:12 am and be in effect up to 04:55 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:51 am to 12:45 pm during the day. Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 06:45 pm to 07:09 pm on Thursday. Vijaya Muharat is predicted to start from 02:32 pm to 03:25 pm on Thursday.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 5

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 01:58 pm and end at 03:38 pm. Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 08:58 pm to 10:38 pm on this day. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 05:37 am to 07:18 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on May 5 from 10:04 am to 10:58 am and 03:25 pm to 04:18 pm.

