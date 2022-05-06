Aaj Ka Panchang, May 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 6, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Panchami Tithi (till 12:32 pm) and then the Sashti Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. Shankaracharya and Surdas Jayantis will be celebrated to mark the appearance day of Shankaracharya and Surdas.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 6

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to be rising at 05:37 am and set at 6:59 pm on Friday. Moon is predicted to be rising at 09:25 am on May 7 and setting at 12:01 am on May 7.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 6

Panchami tithi will be in effect on Friday upto 12:32 pm. After this time, Sashti tithi will remain in effect all day long. Ardra nakshatra or constellation is predicted to be in effect upto 09:20 am, after which Punarvasu nakshatra will be in effect. On Friday, the Moon is going to be in the Mithuna rashi, and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 6

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:12 am and be in effect up to 04:54 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:51 am to 12:45 pm on Friday. Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 06:46 pm to 07:10 pm on Friday. Vijaya Muharat is predicted to start from 02:32 pm to 03:25 pm on Friday.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 6

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaalam will set in at 10:38 am and end at 12:18 pm. Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 07:17 am to 08:57 am on this day. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 03:39 pm to 05:19 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on May 6 from 08:17 am to 09:20 am and 12:45 pm to 01:38 pm.

