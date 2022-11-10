Aaj Ka Panchang, November 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal And Other Details For Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 10, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today, the Hindus will only be observing two religious events, which are: Rohini Vrat and Vidaal yoga. To perform the rituals or commence something on a good note, make sure to read below. Doing so will provide you the information about the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other important details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 10

The timing for Sunrise will be 6:40 AM while the timing for Sunset will be 5:30 PM. The Moon will be rising at 6:45 PM today and set at 8:18 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 10

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect till 6:32 PM. Immediately after this, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect till 5:08 AM on November 11. The Sun will be placed in the Tula Rashi. While the placement of the Moon will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 10

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be between 4:54 AM and 5:47 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:43 AM and 12:27 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:30 PM to 5:56 PM. On the other hand, the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 1:53 PM to 2:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 10

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be between 1:26 PM and 2:47 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:22 AM to 10:44 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 6:40 AM and 8:01 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in twice. At first, it will be there from 10:16 AM to 11:00 AM. Then, it will be in effect between 2:37 PM and 3:20 PM.

