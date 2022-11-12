Home » News » horoscope » Aaj Ka Panchang, November 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, November 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

Aaj Ka Panchang, November 2022: Today the Hindus will only be observing a religious event regarded as the Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 05:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, November 12, 2022: The timing for Sun to rise will be at 6:41 AM while for Sunset it will be 5:29 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Aaj Ka Panchang, November 12, 2022: The timing for Sun to rise will be at 6:41 AM while for Sunset it will be 5:29 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

 AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 12, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today the Hindus will only be observing a religious event regarded as the Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi. If you are going to conduct an auspicious ceremony today then make sure that you perform it in a proper manner. To make sure that everything goes correctly, read below for Tithi, Nakshatra, and auspicious along with inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 12

Advertisement

The timing for Sun to rise will be at 6:41 AM while for Sunset it will be 5:29 PM. The Moon will rise at 8:21 PM and set at 10:11 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 12

RELATED NEWS

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 10:25 PM. Immediately after this, the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Mridashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect till 7:33 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Tula Rashi. On the other hand, the Moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 12

Advertisement

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be there from 4:56 AM to 5:48 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:43 AM and 12:27 PM. On the other hand, Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:29 PM to 5:55 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 12

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 9:23 AM to 10:44 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 6:41 AM to 8:02 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 1:26 PM and 2:47 PM. While the Dur Muhurat will be in twice. First, it will be between 6:41 AM and 7:24 AM. Then, it will be between 7:24 AM and 8:08 AM.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: November 12, 2022, 05:00 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 05:00 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+25PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter Malti Marie And Hubby Nick Jonas Upon Return To LA, See Pics