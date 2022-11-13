Aaj Ka Panchang, November 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 13, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Hindus will observe Vidaal Yoga today. If you are going to perform an auspicious ceremony, make certain that you do so properly. To ensure that everything goes as planned, read on for Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh and Ashubh timings, along with other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 13

The Sun will rise at 6:42 AM and set at 5:28 PM. The Moon will rise at 9:14 PM and set at 11:03 AM.

Advertisement

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 13

According to the Drik Panchang, the Panchami Tithi will be in effect till 12:51 AM on November 14. Thereafter, the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:18 AM. The Sun will be resting in the Tula Rashi and the Moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi up to 6:30 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 13

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will occur from 4:56 AM to 5:49 AM whereas Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:44 AM and 12:27 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:28 PM to 5:55 PM. The expected timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 1:53 PM to 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 13

The timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 4:08 PM to 5:28 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 2:47 PM to 4:08 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 12:05 PM and 1:26 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will appear from 4:02 PM to 4:45 PM.

Read all the Latest News here