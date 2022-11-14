Aaj Ka Panchang, November 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 14, 2022: This Monday, November 14, 2022, will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, according to the Panchang. The day marks five important yogas like Bhadra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you want everything to go by without any hindrance, read below for auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 14

The timing for Sun rise will be at 6:43 AM while for Sunset it will be 5:28 PM. The Moon will rise at 10:09 PM and set at 11:49 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 14

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect till 3:23 AM on November 15. Right after this, the Saptami Tithi will begin. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be in effect till 1:15 PM. The Sun will be placed in the Tula Rashi. On the other hand, the Moon will be in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT ON NOVEMBER 14

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 4:57 AM to 5:50 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be between 11:44 AM and 12:27 PM. On the other hand, Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:28 PM to 5:55 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT ON NOVEMBER 14

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in

effect from 8:03 AM to 9:24 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 1:26 PM to

2:47 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 10:45 AM and 12:05PM. The Dur Muhurat will prevail twice. First, it will be between 12:27 PM and 1:10 PM. Then, it will be there from 2:36 PM to 3:19 PM.

