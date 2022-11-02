Aaj Ka Panchang, November 2, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 2, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. On this day, Hindus will observe 6 major religious occasions including Akshaya Navami, Jagaddhatri Puja, Sata Yuga, Panchaka, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To successfully finish a new work you want to start today, learn about auspicious and inauspicious timings as well as other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET NOVEMBER 2

The Sun will rise at 6:34 AM and will set at 5:35 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 2:09 PM and set at 1:15 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 2

According to Drik Panchang, the Navami Tithi will last until 9:09 PM, post which the Dashami Tithi will begin. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be present until 1:43 AM on November 3. The Sun will be in the Tula Rashi and the Moon will be in the Makara Rashi up to 2:16 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 2

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will take place from 4:50 AM to 5:42 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:35 PM to 6:01 PM, and the Amrit kalam will begin at 3:49 PM and end at 5:21 PM. Meanwhile, the Vijaya Muhurat is expected to appear between 1:55 PM and 2:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 2

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is predicted to take effect from 12:04 PM to 1:27 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 10:42 AM to 12:04 PM. The timings for Yamaganda Muhurat to occur are between 7:56 AM and 9:19 AM. Ultimately, Dur Muhurat will take effect from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM.

