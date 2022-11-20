Aaj Ka Panchang, November 20, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 20, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Hindus will be observing four religious events: Utpanna Ekadashi, Dwi Pushkara Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Amrita Siddhi Yoga. Want no obstacles in your work today? Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details. Keep them in mind to ensure that everything is done when it is supposed to be done.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 20

Advertisement

Today, the Sun will be rising at 6:47 AM and will set at 5:26 PM. While the timings for moonrise will be 3:48 AM on November 21 and for moonset it will be 3:08 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 20

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 10:41 AM. Immediately after this, the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:36 AM on November 21. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi and the placement of the Moon will be in the Kanya Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 20

Advertisement

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings that are predicted for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:01 AM to 5:54 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:45 AM and 12:28 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:26 PM and 5:52 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 1:53 PM to 2:35 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 20

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 4:06 PM to 5:26 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 2:46 PM and 4:06 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:07 PM to 1:26 PM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be between 4:01 PM and 4:43 PM.

Read all the Latest News here