Aaj Ka Panchang, November 22, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 22, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. The Hindus will observe four religious events today including Masik Shivaratri, Bhadra, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To avoid bad luck this Tuesday, read on to know the auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other details. Ensure the success of the ceremony you’re planning by following the given muhurat details

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 22

The time for Sun to rise is 6:49 AM and it will set at 5:25 PM. The Moon will rise at 5:56 AM on the next day and will set at 4:14 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 22

The Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect till 8:49 AM, thereafter the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Swati Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:12 PM. The Sun and Moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and Tula Rashi, respectively.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 22

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat is predicted to be there from 5:02 AM to 5:56 AM. On the other hand, the Abhijit Muhurat will occur from 11:46 AM to 12:28 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there between 5:25 PM and 5:52 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are 2:47 PM to 4:19 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 22

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect between 2:46 PM and 4:06 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 12:07 PM to 1:27 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 9:28 AM and 10:48 AM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will first take place from 8:56 AM to 9:39 AM and then from 10:47 PM to 11:41 PM.

