Aaj Ka Panchang, November 26, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 26, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Hindus will be observing four religious events today including Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. If you want to begin your day off right, you must be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other details. Read on for such information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 26

The Sun is going to rise at 6:52 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 9:25 AM and set at 7:40 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 26

The Tritiya Tithi will be in effect till 7:28 PM. Thereafter, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. The Mula Nakshatra will be present till 2:58 PM. This Saturday, the Sun will be resting in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be resting in the Dhanu Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 26

As per the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will arrive between 5:05 AM and 5:58 AM whereas Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:47 AM to 12:29 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be appearing from 5:22 PM to 5:49 PM. The predicted timings for Amrit Kalam are between 9:12 AM and 10:39 AM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 26

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are likely to be in effect from 9:30 AM to 10:49 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 6:52 AM and 8:11 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat to arrive are from 1:27 PM to 2:46 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be there from 6:52 AM to 8:17 AM.

