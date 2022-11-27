Aaj Ka Panchang, November 27, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 27, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Hindus will be observing several religious events which include, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Bhadra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Vidal Yoga. If you are starting a new job or planning an auspicious ceremony, you must know the Shubh and Ashub timings of the day, among other details. Take a look below for more information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 27

The Sun will today rise at 6:53 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. Whereas the Moon will rise at 10:28 AM and set at 8:49 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 27

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 4:25 PM. Post this time, the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be present up to 12:38 PM. The Sun will be resting in the Vrishchika Rashi this Sunday and the Moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi but only till 6:05 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 27

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat is predicted between 5:05 AM and 5:59 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM. The predicted timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:21 PM to 5:49 PM. While Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:54 PM and 2:36 PM

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 27

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is predicted to be in effect from 4:05 PM to 5:24 PM. While the Gulikai Kaal is between 2:46 PM and 4:05 PM, the timings for Yagamanda Muhurat are predicted from 12:09 PM to 1:27 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 4:00 PM to 4:42 PM.

