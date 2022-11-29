Aaj Ka Panchang, November 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 29, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today, the five religious events that the Hindus will observe are Champa Shashthi, Panchaka, Dwi Pushkara Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga. Avoid ill omens while performing rituals and obstacles while starting something new by being aware of the important timings of the day. Read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 29

The Sun will be rising at 6:55 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. On the other hand, the timings for Moonrise will be 12:09 PM and for Moonset it will be 11:08 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 29

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect till 11:04 AM. Right after this, the Saptami Tithi will take place. The Shravana Nakshatra will be in effect till 8:38 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi up to 7:51 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 29

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings that are predicted for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:07 AM to 6:01 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:48 AM to 12:30 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:21 PM and 5:48 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 1:54 PM to 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 29

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 2:47 PM to 4:05 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 12:09 PM and 1:28 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 9:32 AM to 10:51 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be if effect twice, first from 9:01 AM to 9:42 AM, and then it will be there from 10:49 PM to 11:43 PM.

