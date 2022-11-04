Aaj Ka Panchang, November 4, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 4, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing five religious festivals today: Bhishma Panchak Begins, Devutthana Ekadashi, Bhadra, Panchaka, and Vidaal Yoga. If you are thinking of conducting an auspicious ceremony today. Read all the way through for auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details to avoid any ill-omen.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 4

The Sun will rise at 6:35 AM and will set at 5:34 PM. The Moon will rise at 3:20 PM and set at 3:30 AM on November 5.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 4

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 6:08 PM. Right after this, the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. The Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:12 AM on November 5. The Sun will be placed in the Tula Rashi. On the other hand, the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Kumbha Rashi up to 6:19 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 4

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be between 4:51 AM and 5:43 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat is going to be there from 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM and Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:34 PM to 6:00 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:54 PM and 2:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 4

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 10:42 AM to 12:04 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:57 AM to 9:20 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 2:49 PM and 4:12 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. Initially, it will be there from 8:47 AM to 9:31 AM. Then, it will be between 12:26 PM and 1:10 PM.

