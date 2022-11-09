Aaj Ka Panchang, November 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 9, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. The six religious events that Hindus will be observing today are: Margashirsha Begins in North, Masik Karthigai, Ishti, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. To make sure that everything goes right on this auspicious day, it is crucial to know the necessary details of the day. Read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details for this Wednesday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 9

The timing for Sunrise will be 6:39 AM while the timing for Sunset will be 5:31 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 6:05 PM and set at 7:18 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 9

The Pratipada Tithi will be in effect till 5:16 PM. Right after this, the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect till 3:09 AM on November 10. The placement of the Sun will be in the Tula Rashi. While the Moon will be in the Mesha Rashi till 7:59 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 9

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be between 4:54 AM and 5:46 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will not be in effect today and Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:31 PM to 5:57 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 1:53 PM to 2:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 9

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be between 12:05 PM and 1:26 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:43 AM to 12:05 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 8:00 AM and 9:22 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM.

