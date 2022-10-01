Aaj Ka Panchang, October 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 1, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be observing multiple religious events today: Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Skanda Sashti, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022 Day 6: Date, Colour of the Day, Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat, Mantras, Bhog and Significance | WATCH

Today on sixth day of Navratri, devotees worship Maa Katyayani, the ferocious warrior avatar of Goddess Durga. By being aware of the necessary details about the day, you can ensure to avoid coming across obstacles while performing the rituals. Read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details.

Advertisement

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 1

The Sun will rise at 5:52 AM and will set at 6:08 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 9:43 AM and set at 11:39 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 1

The Shashthi Tithi will be in effect till 7:16 PM and then it will be time for the Saptami Tithi. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect until 1:41 AM on October 2. The sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi up to 1:41 AM on October 2. While the Moon is predicted to be placed in the Dhanu Rashi.

Advertisement

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 1

Advertisement

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Saturday are predicted to be from 4:18 AM to 5:05 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:35 AM to 12:24 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:56 PM and 6:20 PM. Whereas the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:03 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 1

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 8:56 AM to 10:28 AM. While the Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 5:52 AM to 7:24 AM. According to the Drik Panchang, The Yagamanda Muhurat will be from 1:32 PM to 3:04 PM. The Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in take place twice. Initially, it will be in effect from 5:52 AM to 6:41 AM and then from 6:41 AM to 7:30 AM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here