Aaj Ka Panchang, October 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 12, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing several major events on this day which include Atla Tadde, Masik Karthigai, Bhadra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. If you wish for success in a task your are planning to execute today, then you should be aware of the auspicious timings. Have a look below for such information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 12

Advertisement

The Sun will rise at 6:20 AM and will set at 5:55 PM while the Moon will rise at 7:31 PM and set at 8:32 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 12

According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi will be in effect till 1:59 AM (October 13) and post that, the Chaturthi Tithi will take place. Bharani Nakshatra will be present until 5:10 PM. The Sun is going to be resting in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will be in the Mesha Rashi up to 11:29 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 12

Advertisement

The Brahma Muhurat is expected to start between 4:41 AM and 5:30 AM whereas Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:43 PM to 6:07 PM. Amrit Kalam muhurat is from 12:11 PM to 1:51 PM and the timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 2:03 PM and 2:50 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 12

The Rahu Kaal is from 12:07 PM to 1:34 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will arrive from 10:41 AM to 12:07 PM. Yamaganda Muhurat on the other hand, will be there from 7:47 AM to 9:14 AM and Dur Muhurat will appear from 11:44 AM to 12:31 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here