Aaj Ka Panchang, October 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 13, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. The two major religious events that Hindus will be observing include Karwa Chauth and Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi. Karwa Chauth is one of the most auspicious fasting festivals observed by the Hindu community.

On this day, married women keep a fast for the longevity of their husbands and happy married life. Besides fasting, there are several other rituals that people perform to mark the occasion. To ensure that everything goes smoothly, read on to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 13

The Sun will rise at 6:20 AM and will set at 5:54 PM while the Moon will rise at 8:09 PM and set at 9:31 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 13

Today, the Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 3:08 AM on October 14. The Panchami Tithi will take place immediately after the Chaturthi Tithi concludes. The Krittika Nakshatra will be in effect until 6:41 PM. The Sun and the Moon are predicted placed in the Kanya Rashi and Vrishabha Rashi respectively.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 13

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:41 AM and 5:31 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:42 PM to 6:06 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 2:03 PM and 2:49 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 13

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 1:34 PM to 3:00 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:14 AM to 10:40 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 6:20 AM to 7:47 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat is going to be in effect twice. At first, it is predicted to be in effect from 10:12 AM to 10:58 AM, then from 2:49 PM to 3:35 PM

