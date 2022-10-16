Aaj Ka Panchang, October 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 16, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. Hindus will observe four major religious events today: Bhadra, Tri Pushkara Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga. If you are thinking about starting something new this day, you should be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings. Have a look below for such information.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 16

The Sun will rise at 6:22 AM and will set at 5:51 PM. Whereas the Moon will rise at 10:30 PM and set at 12:21 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 16

According to Drik Panchang, the Shashthi Tithi will be in effect till 7:03 AM. The Saptami Tithi will take place immediately after Shashthi ends. The Ardra Nakshatra will be in effect present up to 2:15 AM on the next day. The Sun is likely to be in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will be resting in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 16

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is expected to take place between 4:42 AM and 5:32 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat, on the other hand, will be in effect from 11:44 AM to 12:29 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 5:39 PM and 6:03 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 2:01 PM to 2:47 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 16

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal start from 4:25 PM to 5:51 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:59 PM to 4:25 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 12:06 PM to 1:32 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat is going to be in effect from 4:19 PM to 5:05 PM.

