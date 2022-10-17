Aaj Ka Panchang, October 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 17, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. Hindus will observe several major religious events today which include Ahoi Ashtami, Radha Kunda Snan, Tula Sankranti, Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga. Since the day brings so many holy occasions, we must be aware of the right times to celebrate them. Here’s what you need to know.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 17

The Sun will rise at 6:23 AM and will set at 5:50 PM. The Moon will rise at 11:24 PM and set at 1:10 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 17

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect until 9:29 AM, after which the Ashtami Tithi will take effect immediately. The Punarvasu Nakshatra will be active until 5:13 AM the following day. The Sun will be in Kanya Rashi until 7:37 PM, and the Moon will be in Mithuna Rashi until 10:28 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 17

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is likely to take place between 4:43 AM and 5:33 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will occur between 5:38 PM and 6:02 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 2:01 PM to 2:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 17

The timings for the Rahu Kaal begin from 7:49 AM to 9:15 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 1:32 PM to 2:58 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 10:40 AM to 12:06 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat is going to be in effect twice; first from 12:29 PM to 1:15 PM and then between 2:46 PM and 3:32 PM.

